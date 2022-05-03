Bicyclist dies after collision with vehicle in Missoula

MISSOULA — Authorities have identified Vincent Burrafato as the bicyclist who died Monday after being hit by a vehicle in Missoula.

Missoula County Sheriff TJ McDermott says the 77-year-old man died in the collision that happened at the intersection of Orange Street and South Third Street West.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends during this very difficult time," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

According to the Missoula Police Department, Burrafato was traveling on the sidewalk along Orange Street when it happened just before 2 p.m.

MPD added in a social media post that "at this time no charges are being recommended."

"Missoula Police extend their condolences to the family and friends during this hard time," the agency said.



TRENDING ARTICLES

