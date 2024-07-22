Big Lots store is closing a store in Montana

Big Lots is closing its Helena location.

Signs can be seen on the building along the 2900 block of Prospect Avenue.

The company announced the closing on its website.

There are nearly 1,400 Big Lots stores nationwide, with three stores in Montana.

The other two Montana stores are in Great Falls and Billings.

The Helena store is the only one in Montana listed as closing.

The closing date of the Helena store has not yet been announced.