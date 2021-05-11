Big Sandy Library is selling community-made cookbooks

GREAT FALLS — The Big Sandy Library, along with an organization called Friends Of The Library, is selling community-made cookbooks.

The library reached out to the community in January through ads in the newspaper and on Facebook, asking people to submit their favorite recipes for the cookbook.

Friends Of The Library included more than 50 recipes in the cookbook, including salads, main dishes, breakfasts, and desserts.

The cookbooks have been on sale for just over a week and have been flying off the library shelves.

The cookbooks cost just $5 and are available at the Big Sandy Library. Those who cannot come to the library in person may order a cookbook on the library’s Facebook page , with an extra shipping fee. You can also call the library at 406-378-2161.

“The money goes back to the library in books or kid things or things that the library doesn’t have in their budget to purchase and summer reading is happening, and normally they get baskets together, they purchase things for the baskets for summer reading prizes,” said Darlene Cline, librarian at the Big Sandy Library.

Each year, the Friends Of The Library hosts an event to raise money for the Big Sandy Library , and this year is their first putting together a community cookbook.