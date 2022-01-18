Big Sky High School temporarily moves to remote learning

MISSOULA — Big Sky High School in Missoula will be moving to remote learning on Wednesday and Thursday.
Prinicpal Jennifer Courtney stated in a letter sent to parents and students that "due to staff shortages and also a significant number of students out, we will be running Wednesday and Thursday as virtual/remote days."
Final exams are set to take place this week and Courtney says that teachers will be updating their Google Classrooms and a "Blackboard message to students and parents regarding the classroom expectations for those days."
Athletic and activity practices and events will continue on Wednesday and Thursday per usual practice times, according to the letter.
Read the full letter below:
Big Sky Students & Families,
This is an important message regarding the finals schedule for this week. Due to staff shortages and also a significant number of students out, we will be running Wednesday and Thursday as virtual/remote days. That means students will not come into the building for these two days. Teachers have been instructed to update their Google Classrooms as well as send out a Blackboard message to students and parents regarding the classroom expectations for those days.
Please make sure you check your Google Classrooms and reach out to your teachers if you have questions about your assignments or finals. This is also a great opportunity to work on any missing work that can be submitted for credit.
- Teachers can opt for a Google meet during the class period; they will notify you if you need to log on during a specific time.
- Friday will be an Intervention day and buses will run as usual. If you need to finish any work or need support to finish the semester, please plan to attend per the normal bell schedule. Breakfast and lunch will be served Friday only.
- If you need a device in order to complete remote work, you will need to stop by the Library and request a device.
- Additionally, athletic and activity practices and events will continue on Wednesday and Thursday per usual practice times.
Please be watching your email for any additional updates. If I have missed anything or you have questions, please reach out to me at jccourtney@mcpsmt.org.
Jennifer Courtney
Principal, Big Sky High School