The Fairfield-Teton Public Library has received almost $48,000 in grants since 2022, and most of that money is going toward making the library more accessible.

Big upgrades for Fairfield library

Tracie Roeder, the librarian, explained, “We received several grants; structural grants and then grants for collections. The structural grants came from Three Rivers; Three Rivers has been a huge supporter for many years. Also received money from Sun River Electric, Friends of the Fairfield Library, the Fairfield Junior Women's Club.”

Some of the changes made to the library include a new community room, new windows, exterior remodeling and new book shelves.

“One of the people that deserves a huge amount of credit, especially for the design of this room, is Brad Opheim. I gave him the idea and I showed him pictures of some very institutional looking metal bookshelves, and he created this from wood and metal,” Roeder said about the new shelves. “We're really grateful to Brad Opheim in Vaughn for donating his time and just really making this a beautiful place.”



The new book shelves allowed for a new, more functional layout of the children’s section.

“Friends can support the library in two different ways. One is to buy supplies, books or anything that does not come under the county budget, so if they want something extra, they can always ask the Friends,” said Agnes Kolste, head of Friends of the Fairfield Library.

One of the major donations made to the Fairfield Public Library was from the Johnson family, in memory of their grandmother.

“She was one of the very active members at the beginning of the library, and her and the family have been big supporters of Friends of the Fairfield Library through the years,” explained Kolste.

Each of the libraries in Teton County have a Friends of the Library group to support them. Whether that’s applying for grants, seeking additional supplies, or needing volunteers.

“I think rural libraries allow people to connect, from the very young to the very old. You know, one of the things that is so critical is that we look at a child, we look at all the possibilities of what they are going to be someday. But they could be president, they could be our future senator, and they're walking through our doors.”

However, the Fairfield Public Library is the only library in Teton County that does not have an ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) certified door.

Some of the grant money received will go towards this installation.

“We do have a ramp, but the ramp and the threshold don't meet [and] it's not automatic, so it was really limiting people and actually excluding members of our community from enjoying this facility,” Roeder explained.

Their goal is to have the new ramp and ADA door installed by the end of this year.

