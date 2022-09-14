'Bigfoot' restaurant opens in Deer Lodge

DEER LODGE — There have been several "Bigfoot" sightings in Deer Lodge lately, but we're not talking about Sasquatch - it's the new K&M Burgers and More restaurant.

Owners Kirk and Michelle Hayes owned a restaurant in Washington, and when they moved to Deer Lodge, they decided to do it again - but with a unique theme.

Kirk said, "It’s fun. It’s something for people to be attracted to to come and see what goofiness is part of this town is. We want to be part of that."

Bigfoot signs, wall art, and themed menu items show just how invested the two are in the theme.

When the restaurant had its soft opening, there was a line out the door with an hour-long wait to be seated.

Kirk said, "Our original plan was a soft opening for two weeks then we were going to close for 10 days, evaluate everything. They don’t want us to close!"

Michelle said the quick opening showed how welcoming and supportive the Deer Lodge community is for new businesses.

She said, "It’s just good people. They are very community driven. The parade that they do, the skatepark that had the grand opening, there’s a lot of community things, it’s a fun group of people here.

Click here to visit the Facebook page.



