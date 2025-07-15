Mountain biker repels bear in NW Montana

GREAT FALLS — A mountain biker safely managed a close encounter with a bear while riding on the Starry Goat Trail on national forest land near Troy in northwestern Montana last week.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks said in a news release that it happened when the biker, riding alone, noticed a bear approaching along the trail.

The biker quickly dismounted, retrieved bear spray from his bike’s water bottle cage, and discharged it when the bear came within range.

FWP says the bear reacted immediately, retreating about 20 yards into the woods.

The bear sat at the base of a tree and the biker rode off without further incident.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

The bear’s exact species remains unconfirmed, though the biker believed it was a grizzly bear based on its characteristics.

The Starry Goat Trail, located off Callahan Creek Road west of Troy, remains open but users are urged to remain cautious of possible bear activity.

FWP staff set up cameras on the trail to try and identify the bear but did not see any activity and recently pulled the cameras.

Staying safe in Montana's 'bear country'

FWP tips for hunting and recreating in bear country

Carry bear spray close at hand and know how to use it.

Make noise to alert bears of your presence and travel and hunt in groups when possible.

Be extra cautious around creeks, and in areas with limited visibility. Most attacks happen in surprise, close encounters.

Watch for signs of bears such as scat, diggings, torn-up logs and turned over rocks, and partly consumed animal carcasses, and be extra aware or avoid these areas.

Stay away from animal carcasses, which often attract bears. If field dressing an animal, bring what is needed to remove the meat from the kill site as soon as possible and have bear spray close at hand.

If you need to leave the meat in the field during retrieval, hang it at least 10 feet of the ground and at least 150 yards from the gut pile. Leave it where it can be observed from a distance of at least 200 yards.

Upon your return, observe with binoculars first. Make noise when approaching, and if anything has been disturbed by a bear, leave and call FWP.

Visit fwp.mt.gov/bear-aware for more information on living, working, and recreating in bear country.