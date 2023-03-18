Billings police officer shot, standoff at Birch Lane

(UPDATE, 12:20 pm) Officers have evacuated surrounding homes, and are still trying to contact the suspect, who remains barricaded and firing at officers.

(UPDATE, 12:05 pm) Numerous emergency responders are at the scene. Law enforcement is using every option available to try and get the suspect to surrender.

U.S. Marshalls, SWAT, and BPD are at the scene. Flash bangs can be heard as well as the hovering drone.



(1st REPORT, 11:54 am) A Billings police officer has been shot and officers are engaged in a standoff at a residence on Birch Lane.

At this point, there is no word on the extent or severity of the officer's injuries.

Officers responded to a complaint of a person shooting out of their home into neighboring residences. We will update you as we get more information.



TRENDING

