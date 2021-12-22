Billings schools notify parents of attempted child abduction

BILLINGS — Billings school officials have notified parents that there was an attempted abduction of an elementary school student.

In a recorded message sent to parents, school officials said they were notified Wednesday morning that an incident happened after school on Tuesday a few blocks away from Orchard Elementary School.

The message said an adult in a white van attempted to grab an elementary student.

"At this time we have no identifiable information with the van and police continue to investigate the situation," the message states. "Please take the necessary precautions with your student."

No other details have been released at this point; we will update you if we get more information.