Billings teen dies in highway crash

MTN News
Fatal Crash
Posted at 5:17 PM, Jun 24, 2021
BILLINGS — A 17-year-old Billings girl died early Thursday in a single-vehicle crash.

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office identified the girl as Adriana Dawn Lentz.

Lentz was driving east on Interstate 90 at 3:18 a.m. when the vehicle drifted off the road in a right-hand curve near Coulson Park at mile marker 451.7, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

Lentz overcorrected and the vehicle went into a skid and rolled.

Lentz was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene, the MHP said.

At this point, there are no indications that impaired driving was a factor.

We will update you if we get more information.

