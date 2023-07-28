Billings woman missing for 10 days found safe

Jeannie Schweigert of Billings, missing since July 17 in South Dakota, was found safe on a ranch near Hot Springs with little memory of what happened, according to law enforcement and family.

Schweigert, 34 years old, was last seen along Highway 79 near Hot Springs, South Dakota, which is in the southeast corner of the state about an hour south of Rapid City.

Her vehicle had been found near a residence, and a witness had told authorities he had seen her walking along the highway, according to the Falls River County Sheriff's Office.

Schweigert's father John wrote on social media that deputies told him that she had gone for a walk, got disoriented, and turned down the wrong road in an effort to find her car.

She was found near a stock tank on a ranch, where she had sought refuge. The rancher had noticed the pump wasn't working, and when he went to investigate, he found her lying next to it, dehydrated and sunburnt, according to John.

Her father said Jeannie had little memory of what had happened over the last 10 days, other than knowing she needed to find water.

The Falls River County Sheriff's Office credited searchers from Custer County SD Search & Rescue, Pennington County Search and Rescue, Hot Springs SD Volunteer Fire Department Hot Springs Police Department and South Dakota Wildland Fire for aiding in the effort.



