Man gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park

A man was gored by a bull bison near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful on Monday, June 27, 2002, according to Yellowstone National Park (YNP).

YNP said in a news release that the 34-year-old man was walking with his family on a boardwalk when the bull bison charged the group.

The family group remained in the area, and the bull continued to charge and gored the man.

His arm was injured and he was taken by ambulance to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

YNP said no further details would be shared at this time and the incident is being investigated.

This is the second such incident in recent weeks; a woman was gored by a bison in the park on Monday, May 30 ( details ).

Park officials caution that animals in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached. When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space.

Stay more than 25 yards away from all large animals - bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity.

Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans. They are the largest mammal in North America, and males can weigh up to 2,000 pounds and stand up to six feet tall

