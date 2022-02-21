Bitterroot 'rallies' with Freedom Convoy to protest COVID mandates

MTN has been covering the story from near the border—and Sunday night the rallies came through the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys.

At K-mart parking lot in Hamilton, Montana, on Sunday, February 20, 2022, there were about 50 vehicles decorated with American, Canadian, and political flags, along with signs saying "We love truckers" and supporting those truckers as they rally against Covid mandates.

“The point of all of this is just freedom of choice," said event organizer David Bethman. "We don't care if people get the vaccine or don't get the vaccine. That's a personal decision.”

“We're all just hard working Americans and Canadians and we just we just want to get rid of the mandate,” said Steve Smith, a Montana trucker.

The rally is a reaction to vaccine requirements for truckers across the Northern border.

“I don't like people sitting here telling me what to do, how to do it,” said retired trucker Bobby Tucker.

“Elated, happy you know, it's a good feeling,” said Enrique Cruz, a trucker from Hamilton.

Cruz says he came out to support what he calls a brotherhood: “You know, so we can come together for this we can come together for a lot more."

They weren’t alone; along the route to Missoula, supporters on the side of the road waved and cheered.

