Bear relocated after wandering into Colstrip neighborhoods

GREAT FALLS — A young male black bear that had been getting into garbage in and around Colstrip residential areas in recent days was relocated to a remote area on Friday, June 28, 2024.

Officials with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Region 7 said in a news release the male bear was tranquilized and tagged before being relocated.

The agency said there has been a "bit of an uptick" in bear sightings recently around the region in southeastern Montana.

They noted that the mere presence of bears should not be considered an imminent threat, explaining that bears prefer to avoid contact with humans, but when they receive frequent food rewards such as household trash, pet food and fruit, they can quickly become habituated to people.



This creates a situation that, if not remedied, may mean injury to humans or death for the bear. Hence the saying, “A fed bear is a dead bear.”

FWP says the best approach to keep bears wild and prevent encounters is for people to do all they can to secure any bear attractants, such as trash, birdseed, pet food, beehives, barbecue grills, plants and vegetables, salt licks, etc.

If you see a bear in close proximity to people or livestock, you should call FWP at 406-234-0900 or call 1-800-TIP-MONT.

For more information on living, working, and recreating in Montana’s bear country, visit the FWP Bear Aware website.

