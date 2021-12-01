Blackfeet Law Enforcement: girl reported missing has been found

GREAT FALLS — Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services said on Tuesday evening that four-year old Lyrika Guardipee has been located and is safe.

The agency did not provide any other information.



(NOVEMBER 25, 2021) Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services is looking for Lyrika Guardipee.

Late Wednesday night on Facebook , Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services posted that they are asking for the public's help in finding Lyrika, who is four years old.

They post says that Guardipee may be in the care of Becky Cross Guns.

The post does not indicate that the child is in danger.

No other information has been released.

If you have any information about Lyrika, you are asked to call Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at 406-338-4000.

We will update you if we get more information.

