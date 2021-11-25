Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services asks for help locating missing four-year old girl

GREAT FALLS — Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services is looking for Lyrica Guardipee.

Late Wednesday night on Facebook , Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services posted that they are asking for the public's help in finding Lyrica, who is four years old.

They post says that Guardipee may be in the care of Becky Cross Guns.

The post does not indicate that the child is in danger.

No other information has been released.

If you have any information about Lyrica, you are asked to call Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at 406-338-4000.

We will update you if we get more information.