Watch
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services asks for help locating missing four-year old girl

items.[0].image.alt
BLES
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services is looking for Lyrica Guardipee
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services is looking for Lyrica Guardipee.
Posted at 8:59 AM, Nov 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-25 11:20:59-05

GREAT FALLS — Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services is looking for Lyrica Guardipee.

Late Wednesday night on Facebook, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services posted that they are asking for the public's help in finding Lyrica, who is four years old.

They post says that Guardipee may be in the care of Becky Cross Guns.

The post does not indicate that the child is in danger.

No other information has been released.

If you have any information about Lyrica, you are asked to call Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at 406-338-4000.

We will update you if we get more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader