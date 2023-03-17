Blackfeet Tribal Business Council responds to report of arrest

We have received several unconfirmed reports that Timothy Davis was arrested on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at his home and has since bonded out.

We have tried to get confirmation from several sources about the situation, but none have replied at this point.

However, the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council released the following message on Friday afternoon:

The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council has been made aware and is currently monitoring the situation. There is no comment at this time. As soon as all information is received a statement will be issued.

In April 2022, Davis was removed from his position as the chairman of the Blackfeet Business Tribal Council; the council voted 9-0 to remove him from the position, with Davis voting for his own removal.

That vote came shortly after several people were taken into custody after Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services and the FBI executed a search at his residence.

The nine people were subsequently charged in Blackfeet Tribal Court, primarily on drug and child endangerment charges; click here for details .

Josh Lamson, the Special Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Blackfeet Tribe, noted in a news release at the time: "In order to correct any misinformation that may be in circulation, let me confirm that Chairman Davis was not charged or arrested yesterday morning, and was not in the home at the time of the search."

After voting to remove Davis as the chair, the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council selected Iliff "Scott" Kipp, Jr., as the new chairman; Kipp had been serving as the vice-chair.

Although Davis was no longer the chairman, he had been continuing serve on the council until his term ends in 2024.

We will update you if we get more information.



