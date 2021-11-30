BLES has issued an "attempt to locate" for Faith Wells

GREAT FALLS — Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services in Browning issued an "attempt to locate" for Faith Wells on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Wells 38 years old, 5'3" tall, about 169 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

BLES says that Wells was last seen on Friday, November 26, 2021, and may possibly be with Jeremy Still Smoking in a white four-door car with tinted windows.

Anyone with information about Wells is asked to call Blackfeet Law Enforcement at 406-338-4000.

No other details have been released.

We will update you if we get more information.