Blood donation drives across Montana in August

GREAT FALLS — The American Red Cross said in a news release on Monday, August 5, 2024, that it is experiencing an "emergency blood shortage" as the nation faces dangerous levels of heat and people head out for final summer travel plans.

The organization says that since July 1, the Red Cross national blood supply has fallen by more than 25%, and blood donors of all types, especially those with type O blood, are urged to give as soon as possible to help patients receive lifesaving medical care.

Heat affected almost 100 blood drives in July in nearly every state where the Red Cross collects blood – compounding other seasonal obstacles to blood donation, such as travel and summer activities. Together these factors contributed to a shortfall of more than 19,000 blood donations in July.

At the same time, hospital demand for blood products remains strong. Blood products are being sent to hospitals faster than donations are coming in. Right now, type O inventory is so low, distributions of this vital blood type are reduced below what hospitals count on.

August blood donation events across the region:

Black Eagle

8/19/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., NorthWestern Energy, 1501 North River Road

Great Falls

8/7/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Alluvion/Times Square, 525 Central Ave.

8/21/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., U.S. District Court, 125 Central Ave.

8/21/2024: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Great Falls Clinic, 1400 29th St. S.

8/23/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sletten Construction, 1000 25th St. N.

8/23/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross Chapter, American Red Cross, 1300 28th St. S.

8/26/2024: 9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., AgWest Farm Credit Services, 700 River Drive S.

8/28/2024: 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Civic Center, Battle Of The Badges, 2 Park Drive S.

8/29/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Great Falls Realtors, 401 13th Ave. S.

Malmstrom Air Force Base

8/27/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Malmstrom Air Force Base Building 500, 21 77th St. N.

Scobey

8/15/2024: 11:15 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., St. Philip Bonitus Catholic Center, 401 Timmons

Denton

8/6/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Denton Town Hall, 515 Broadway Ave.

Lewistown

8/5/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church of Lewistown, 103 12th Ave. S.

8/6/2024: 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., First Christian Church of Lewistown, 103 12th Ave. S.

8/7/2024: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Central Montana Medical Center, 408 Wendell Ave.

Raynesford

8/27/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Raynesford School, 104 2nd Ave. E.

Chester

8/22/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 10 E. Madison Ave.

Conrad

8/8/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Conrad Mission Church, 205 2nd Ave. N.W.

Valier

8/19/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Valier Civic Center, 514 Montana St.

Culbertson

8/14/2024: 11:15 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Town Hall/Senior Center, 208 Broadway Ave.

Plentywood

8/14/2024: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Sheridan County Civic Center, 4262 Highway 16 S.

Dutton

8/29/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Legion, 201 E. Main St.

Sunburst

8/20/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Methodist Church, 17 2nd Ave. W.

As a thank-you, people who donate blood, platelets, or plasma in the month of August 2024 will receive a $20 Amazon.com gift card by email.

To schedule an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 800-733-2767.