BNSF Railway investigating oil sheen on Whitefish River

WHITEFISH - BNSF Railway is investigating an oil sheen that appeared on the Whitefish River in Whitefish on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

According to the City of Whitefish, the city received notice around 10:30 a.m. from BNSF Railway that an oil sheen appeared by the BNSF landing.

BNSF Railway is in the process of mobilizing equipment to investigate, according to the notice.

The bike and pedestrian path has been closed between Miles Avenue and Edgewood Place along the river until further notice.

We will update you if we get more information.



