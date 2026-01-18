Parade and party: celebrating Bobcats championship season

BOZEMAN — It was high-energy, sunny morning in Bozeman on Saturday as crowds decked in blue and gold gathered to watch the Montana State University Bobcats celebrate their national championship win.

WATCH: Bobcat fans celebrates team's championship win

Parade and party to celebrate Bobcats championship season

“To see something like this go on in Bozeman is awesome,” said Bobcat fan Zach Anderson. “It’s once in a lifetime, so we got to support it and be part of it.”

“I’m so excited. Wouldn’t have missed it for the world,” said Bobcat fan Bobbie Jo McClure.

“The part that I’m really excited about in the parade is seeing Taco!” said one young fan.

The spirit was everywhere as the parade made its way down Main Street.

The parade included the players, who were standing on the back of a truck, Coach Vigen, who waved from the roof of a car, and MSU President Brock Tessman and his family.

It also included Governor Greg Gianforte and First Lady Susan Gianforte, as well as the cheer team and more.

