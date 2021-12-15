Body discovered at base of Billings Rims

After a day of investigation, Billings police says that a body found at the base of the Rimrocks above North 14th Street is that of a 54-year-old man from Washington, according to a Tuesday news release.

Officers were called out to the homeless encampment at 3:41 p.m. on Monday to investigate a "suspicious call."

Officers found the body and secured the scene overnight.

Detectives with the Investigations Division of the department spent Tuesday processing the scene and following leads.

The investigation continues and the death is being investigated as suspicious, but there is no threat to the public, according to the release.

An autopsy of the body will be performed by the Yellowstone County Coroner.