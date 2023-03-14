Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Body found along Interstate 90 east of Missoula

Body taken to Medical Examiner’s Office in Missoula
I90 Bonner Dead Person
MTN News
I90 Bonner Dead Person
Posted at 2:38 PM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 16:38:12-04

MISSOULA - The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a deceased person along Interstate 90 east of Missoula over the weekend.

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jeannette Smith reports the body was found on the shoulder of I-90 near the Bonner exit on Sunday afternoon.

Smith says the body has been taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Missoula.

She noted that due to the exposure to extreme weather elements, the cause of death and identification are not known at this time.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and the Montana Highway Patrol are investigating this incident.

Smith said more details will be provided as they become available. We will update you if we get more information.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App