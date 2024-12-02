Body found in a field in Fergus County

GREAT FALLS — The Fergus County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man's body was found in a field on Monday, December 2, 2024.

The Sheriff's Office said in a news release that deputies were dispatched to an abandoned vehicle east of the community Moore.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a man in a field in the area of the vehicle.

The agency said the man is not from the area.



Next of kin has been notified, but the man's name has not yet been released, nor the suspected cause of death.

Foul play is not suspected, and there is no public danger, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The body has been sent to the Montana State Crime Lab for further examination.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.