Body found in Missoula; foul play not suspected

No foul play is suspected following the discovery of a body along the Milwaukee Trail.
Posted at 12:24 PM, Apr 21, 2022
The Missoula Police Department reports that a body was found Thursday morning along a popular trail.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold says a person on the Milwaukee Trail "observed a person off the trail who appeared to be deceased."

There is no word at this point on the identity of the person or the cause and manner of death, but Arnold says that "foul play is not suspected” and there is no threat to the public.

A section of the trail in the area of Poly Square and the Dog and Bicycle Bakery was blocked off while law enforcement investigated.

