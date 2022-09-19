Watch Now
Body found in Park County investigated as possible homicide

Posted at 2:18 PM, Sep 19, 2022
BOZEMAN — On Monday, September 19, 2022, a body was found in a camper several miles southeast of Emigrant in Park County.

Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said at 8:30 a.m. on Monday that deputies responded to a report of a body discovered in a camper in the 1300 block of East River Road.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating this as a homicide.

At this time, the circumstances surrounding the person's death have not been determined.

We do not yet know if the person has been positively identified.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 406-222-2050.

