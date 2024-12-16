Body found near Highway 200 identified

MISSOULA — The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has identified a body that was found in the area of Highway 200 and Gold Creek east of Missoula last week.

The body of Tyler Christine-Rosetta Arnold of Missoula was found by a family that was looking for a Christmas tree on Thursday, December 12, 2024.

Arnold was 22 years old.

The Sheriff's Office says it found no evidence that she was assaulted, and the cause of death is being investigated.

The agency said it does not believe there is any danger to the public, and has not released any other details.

We will update you if we get more information.



The Missoula County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Friday, December 13, 2024: