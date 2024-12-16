Body found near Highway 200 identified

MISSOULA — The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has identified a body that was found in the area of Highway 200 and Gold Creek east of Missoula last week.
The body of Tyler Christine-Rosetta Arnold of Missoula was found by a family that was looking for a Christmas tree on Thursday, December 12, 2024.
Arnold was 22 years old.
The Sheriff's Office says it found no evidence that she was assaulted, and the cause of death is being investigated.
The agency said it does not believe there is any danger to the public, and has not released any other details.
We will update you if we get more information.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Friday, December 13, 2024:
At approximately 5:33 p.m. on December 12, 2024, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Detectives responded to a report of a deceased individual located in the area of Highway 200 and Gold Creek by individuals searching for a Christmas tree.
Sheriff’s Office Detectives located a deceased female, estimated to be in her late 30’s to early 40’s. There was no identifying information with or near the deceased and identification could not be made. The body has been transported to the Missoula Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.
Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Detectives worked through the night and continue to actively investigate this incident.
If you have seen any suspicious activity in the area or have any information as to the identity of the female, please contact Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 406-258-3337. To remain anonymous, please call Missoula Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444.