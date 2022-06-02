Watch
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Body found near Superior identified as Rebekah Barsotti

rebekah billboard
Megan Mannering/MTN News
People leaving Missoula on US Highway 93 may notice a new billboard for missing woman Rebekah Barsotti.
rebekah billboard
Barsotti
barsotti missing.JPG
Barsotti Missing Poster
rebekah
Posted at 12:44 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 16:12:22-04

MISSOULA — Dental records have confirmed that the body recovered on May 17, 2022, from the Clark Fork River, near River Bend Road, is that of Rebekah Barsotti, according to Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth.

Barsotti, 34 years old, was last seen on July 20, 2021, at the Town Pump in the town of Superior, preparing to hike along the Clark Fork River in Mineral County along with her dog Cerberus.

On July 21, she was reported missing, and an extensive water, ground, and air search began with resources from four counties and Two Bear Air.

Cerberus was found dead several days later about ten miles downstream from where Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth believes both went into the water.

Her vehicle and some personal items were located at at mile marker 71 by the Clark Fork River near Alberton.

barsotti missing.JPG
Rebekah Barsotti

Combined, more than 2,000 hours were dedicated to the search.

“Mineral County Sheriff’s Office extends its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Rebecca during this very difficult time," said Sheriff Toth in a news release.

The investigation continues into the cause and manner of her death.

Mineral County Sheriff’s Office thanked all those who assisted with the search and recovery, including Superior Fire, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, Mineral County Search and Rescue, Missoula County Search and Rescue, Kootenai County Search and Rescue, Flathead County Search and Rescue, and Two Bear Air.

TRENDING ARTICLES

superior alberton missoula map

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 800 holes for $119