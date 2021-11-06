Body found south of Billings

Yellowstone County Sheriff's deputies responded on Friday to an area south of Billings after a body was found earlier in the evening.

The body was found in a wooded area just off Buena Vista Avenue.

The call came in just before 5 p.m., and deputies remained on the scene several hours later.

The identity of the person has not yet been released, nor has the suspected cause of death.

Deputies told MTN News they could not release any other information at this time, but that Sheriff Mike Linder would make a statement later.

