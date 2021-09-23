MISSOULA — The body of a man was recovered from the Clark Fork River near Missoula on Thursday.

The report of a body in the river in the vicinity of Tower Street came in just after 11 a.m., according to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.

Missoula County Search and Rescue and the Missoula Rural Fire District responded to the scene and the body was recovered around 2:30 p.m.

The identity of the person has not yet been determined.

No other details have been released at this point, and the investigation into the incident continues.