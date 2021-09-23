Watch
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Body of a man recovered from Clark Fork River in Missoula

items.[0].image.alt
Katie Miller/MTN News
MSO Clark Fork Body Recovery
Posted at 4:01 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 18:01:29-04

MISSOULA — The body of a man was recovered from the Clark Fork River near Missoula on Thursday.

The report of a body in the river in the vicinity of Tower Street came in just after 11 a.m., according to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.

Missoula County Search and Rescue and the Missoula Rural Fire District responded to the scene and the body was recovered around 2:30 p.m.

The identity of the person has not yet been determined.

No other details have been released at this point, and the investigation into the incident continues.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader