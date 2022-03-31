Body of Crow Agency man reported missing has been found

BILLINGS — The body of Frederick Knows His Gun, Jr., a Crow Agency man reported missing several weeks ago, was recovered on Monday, March 28, in Hardin,

Knows His Gun, 79 years old, was last seen on February 3; a state-wide Missing/Endangered Person Advisory was issued by the Montana Department of Justice.

Four Points Press said on Wednesday that his body was found just blocks away from Big Horn Hospital where he was last seen, witnesses said.

An autopsy was conducted on March 28 by the Montana State Medical Examiner’s Office in Billings; the results have not yet been released.

The Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information concerning his death is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 406-665-9780 or call 911.

We will update you if we get more information.



