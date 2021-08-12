Body of kayaker recovered from Flathead Lake

MISSOULA — The body of a kayaker in Flathead Lake was recovered by divers on Thursday morning.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says two men in their 20s were kayaking near West Shore Park south of Lakeside on Tuesday morning when their kayaks were swamped by waves.

One of the kayakers went under, while the second man yelled for help.

Bystanders on land and on a nearby boat went to assist the kayaker and were able to bring him to shore, but the second man was not found.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office with the assistance of the Flathead County Sheriff's Office had been searching for the man since Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff Bell says the body was recovered Thursday at around noon.

The body was taken the state Medical Examiner's office in Missoula for examination.

The man's identity will be released once his family has been notified.