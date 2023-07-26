Watch Now
Body of man reported missing in Clark Fork River recovered

The body of a man who was reported missing on Sunday in the Clark Fork River in Mineral County has been recovered.
Posted at 12:46 PM, Jul 26, 2023
SUPERIOR - The body of a man who was reported missing on Sunday evening in the Clark Fork River in Mineral County has been recovered.

Mineral County Sheriff Ryan Funke says the body of David Zlomke of Porter, Texas was located by a drone shortly before 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Zlomke's body was found in the triple bridges area where he had been reported to be in "distress" on Sunday.

"Our continued thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time," Sheriff Funke stated.

