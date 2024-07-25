Body of missing hiker recovered from East Rosebud River

BILLINGS — The body of missing hiker Dylan Honnoll has been recovered from the East Rosebud River. Honnoll, 20 years old, was reported missing on July 12, 2024.

His body was recovered Wednesday from the Beartooth Mountains northwest of Red Lodge after being found by ground search crews on Tuesday, according to a news release from Red Lodge Fire Rescue.

Honnoll's body was submerged under the fast-moving water of the East Rosebud River.

He fell into the water during a hike while trying to cross the river on a log, and sustained fatal injuries after falling into the rapids below Rimrock Lake in the East Rosebud Creek drainage, a news release states.

He was attempting to cross the river near the outlet of Rimrock Lake while hiking the well-known “Beaten Path” trail from East Rosebud Lake to Cooke City.

On Wednesday, July 24, Search and Rescue team members met a specially-trained crew from Two Bear Air Rescue from Kalispell to coordinate the recovery.



The helicopter crew was able to hover over the rapids in the steep canyon and lower a rescuer to recover the body.

Search and Rescue teams along with the Carbon County Sheriff's Office had been searching for Honnoll since he fell into the water.

"Locating Dylan in the fast-moving river was very challenging,” said Assistant Chief Jon Trapp. “With the dedicated work of our Search and Rescue Team and help from many of our partners, we are honored to be able to help return him to his family.”

A Carbon County Sheriff's Office coroner met the helicopter Wednesday morning at East Rosebud Creek Trailhead to begin the arrangements to return Honnoll to his family in Minnesota.

The news release says that Honnoll had just completed his sophomore year at Montana State University, was active in sports, and had spent a lifetime in the outdoors with his family and friends.