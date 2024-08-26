Body of missing hiker recovered in Glacier National Park

GREAT FALLS — Glacier National Park officials said on Monday, August 26, 2024, that the body of Grant Marcuccio, a 32-year-old man from Whitefish, was found by Two Bear Air on Sunday, August 25.

A news release says the cause of death is still being investigated, but traumatic injuries and location of the body are indicative of a fall.

A Two Bear Air helicopter spotted Marcuccio from the air.

He was found one-third of a mile east of McPartland Peak below the ridgeline between Heavens Peak and McPartland Peak.

The body was taken to the Apgar horse corrals where Two Bear Air met the Flathead County coroner.

Marcuccio was last seen by his hiking party on Sunday, August 18, at about 1 pm. He separated from his party to summit McPartland Peak alone and planned to rendezvous at a designated location.

Rangers were alerted by the hiking party on Sunday evening that Marcuccio never made it to the rendezvous spot.

Two Bear Air and ground teams began searching on Monday, August 19.

US Forest Service also flew over the area and dropped off ground searchers.

Glacier National Park officials thanked North Valley and Flathead County Search and Rescue, USFS, US Geological Survey, Flathead County Sheriff’s Department, Two Bear Air Rescue, NPS staff, and members of the public who provided tips.

Glacier National Park

(AUGUST 21, 2024) A search is underway for a climber who has been reported missing at Glacier National Park.

Park officials report that Grant Marcuccio became separated from his party while hiking from Heavens Peak to McPartland Peak on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

He was last seen at around noon.

Marcuccio, 32 years old, is 6 feet tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He may be wearing brown shorts and a brown and white checkered shirt.

Anyone with information about Marcuccio is asked to call the Glacier National Park tip line at 406-888-7077.

