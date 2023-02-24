Body of naked 19-year old found near Livingston

An Illinois family is searching for answers after the death of their loved one in Montana.

The Livingston Enterprise reported that a naked body was found on Friday, February 10, 2023, in a field off Highway 89 near Livingston, Montana.

The body was identified as 19-year-old Jalen Williams from Evanston, Illinois.

Park County Coroner Al Jenkins told the Living Enterprise that the autopsy and investigation do not show signs of foul play.

According to the Justice For Jalen site created by his family, Jalen moved to Montana to work on a ranch for the program, Horses for Heroes.

The family was told Jalen froze to death.

The family claims detectives are avoiding talking to them about this case.

According to the family website, Jalen's body was found 3.5 miles from his residence.

The Livingston Police Department and the Park County Coroner have not yet returned our calls to get information about Jalen's death.

MTN reporter Kristin Merkel is in Livingston today to try and get more information.

A protest was held in Chicago on Thursday, February 23, where black and blue balloons were released. Services for Jalen will be held at the Unique Funeral Chapel in Chicago this weekend.

We will update you if we get more information.

