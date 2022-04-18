Watch
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Body of second kayaker recovered from Swan Lake

Bodies of missing kayakers on Swan Lake recovered
Kiana Wilson/MTN
Two kayakers were reported missing on April 14, 2022
Bodies of missing kayakers on Swan Lake recovered
Two kayakers were reported missing in Swan Lake on April 14, 2022
Swan Lake Montana
Posted at 4:20 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 18:22:19-04

MISSOULA — Search and rescue crews have now recovered the bodies of two kayakers who were reported missing on Swan Lake on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

911 dispatchers received a report that two kayakers had capsized about 1,000 feet from shore during high winds and that they were trying to swim to shore but went under the water.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says the body of a female was recovered shortly after 5:15 p.m. on Sunday in 86 feet of water.

On Monday, Sheriff Bell announced that the body of a male had been recovered.

The bodies were found and recovered with the help of Flathead County Sheriff’s Office divers, a Swan-Mission boat crew, Lake County Search and Rescue, and Lake County Sheriff's Office deputies, according to Sheriff Bell.

Authorities have not yet released the name of either person.

Sheriff Bell had previously said that deputies had confirmed that two teenagers had been reported missing or overdue.

We will update you if we get more information.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Swan Lake Montana

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 800 holes for $119