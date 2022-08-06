Watch Now
Body of woman reported missing recovered south of Livingston

MTN News
Posted at 11:16 PM, Aug 05, 2022
BOZEMAN — The body of a missing woman last seen near Carter's Bridge Fishing Access Site south of Livingston has been found.

Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said at about 4:30 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, a search and rescue operation had been initiated.

The body of the woman from Kentucky was recovered at approximately 7:10 p.m.

Her body was recovered "a couple of miles" down river from where she was last seen fishing, according to Sheriff Bichler.

The woman was reportedly visiting her family.

The woman's name is not being released at this time.

No other details have been released at this point, including the suspected cause and manner of death. We will update you if we get more information.

