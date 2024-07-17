Boil water advisory canceled for Fort Benton

(UPDATE, JULY 17) The "boil water" advisory that was issued on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, has been canceled as of Wednesday afternoon.



(1st REPORT, JULY 16) The Montana Department of Environmental Quality issued the precautionary "boil water" advisory for users of the water supply in Fort Benton, according to Chouteau County Disaster & Emergency Services.

The public water supply experienced a loss of pressure on Saturday, July 13, 2024, due to water main breaks. Water system personnel have since fixed the main breaks and are working to complete bacteriological sampling.

Because of the loss of pressure, it is unknown if contaminants could have infiltrated the distribution system.

The DEQ advisory says that city tap water should be boiled before ingestion/consumption until test results confirm safety.

If you have questions, DES asks that you call City Hall 406-622-5404 or the DEQ’s Public Water Supply Program at 406-444-4400.

Click here for more information about a boil order.



FROM JULY 13:

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Can I use tap water for laundry? Yes, since there is minimal risk in laundry. However, other options may be considered such as using bleach in the rinse cycle or avoiding laundry until boil order has been lifted.

Can my family take showers or baths using tap water? The risk of bathing or showering in tap water is uncertain and so should be avoided, particularly by people with open wounds or who are immunocompromised. For those people who choose to shower or bathe in the tap water, minimize the time spent in the water and be sure to keep your eyes and mouth closed. Babies and young children should not bathe or shower in tap water because they often swallow some water accidentally.

Can I wash dishes using tap water? You may use a dishwasher if it has a sanitizing cycle. If it does not have a sanitizing cycle, or you are not sure if it does, you may hand wash dishes and utensils by following these steps:

1. Wash the dishes as you normally would.

2. As a final step, immerse the dishes for at least one minute in lukewarm water to which a teaspoon of bleach per gallon of water has been added.

3. Allow the dishes to completely air dry.

Can I use my coffee maker, ice machine, water or soda dispenser? None of these devices should be used if they are directly connected to your water supply. Also, filters are unacceptable for removing bacteria. Once you have been notified that the Boil Order has been lifted, these devices should be cleaned and sanitized according to the operator's manual for the device.

Click here for more information about a boil order.