Boy dies in Whitehall after being attacked by dogs

WHITEHALL — Jefferson County Sheriff Craig Doolittle confirmed on Wednesday evening that a four-year-old boy died earlier this month after being attacked by two dogs near Whitehall.

The boy was mauled to death by two Rottweiler dogs on May 9th at his grandparents' home on Cedar Hills Road.

Sheriff Doolittle said that at this point, no arrests have been made and no charges filed, and the case is still being investigated.

The name of the boy has not yet been released, and Sheriff Dolittle provided no further details about the incident.

We will update you if we get more information.