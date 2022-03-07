Montana family from Ukraine worried about loved ones as Russian attack continues

BOZEMAN - Members of the Patramanskyy family keep their phones close, as they remain in contact with their cousins, brothers, sons, mothers, and fathers in Ukraine.

The Patramanskyys immigrated to Bozeman more than a decade ago from central Ukraine, and began BYP Tileworks. While working, their phones stay close to them as they connect with friends and family in Ukraine, as the Russian invasion continues.

Yuriy Patramanskyy, his son Bogdan, daughter-in-law Diana, and one-month-old grandson Timur watch the news and see the images of what used to be their home.

Yuriy is finding it difficult to sleep, knowing he has a two-month-old grandson in Ukraine.

“We hear and watch TV, they’re bombing kids, and preschools,” Patramanskyy says, “It’s just so sad.”

Diana's entire family is still in Ukraine, and she is thankful they are still alive but is still fearful about what the future may bring.

The family originally planned to travel to Ukraine soon to show Diana’s parents and other family members Timur.

“She’s trying to speak with them every day, asking to speak on video so she can see them,” Bogdan translated.

As the tragedy continues, admiration for President Zelenskyy and the strength of Ukraine rings strong in the Patramanskyy household.

“I feel very proud of all of the Ukrainian people, and the president,” Bogdan said, “He’s not running, he’s still fighting.”

Bogdan goes on to explain that President Putin is not just fighting the Ukrainian army, but the entire country of Ukraine.

Sanctions have been implemented against Russia, but Bogdan doesn't believe that will stop Putin.

“They’re hurting Russian economy really bad, but I don’t think he (Putin) cares about Russian people, he doesn’t care about anybody else,” Bogdan said, "If he takes Ukraine, I don't think he'll ever stop."

Despite the fear, heartache, and worry, the strength and resilience of the Ukrainian people keep the Patramanskyys hopeful for the future.

Bogdan and Yuiry are working together to begin a fund to assist those in Ukraine.



