Bozeman High School choir rocks out with Foreigner

BOZEMAN — It felt like the last time at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse as the famous rock band Foreigner hit the stage on their historic farewell tour—and they brought some special guests: The Bozeman High School Choir.

“We’re ready,” said choir students Graham Walgren and Jonah Daniels.

Excitement ran high backstage as choir students waited for a taste of stardom.

“When I told my dad I was going to be singing with Foreigner he whipped out some music and sang a little bit of it,” said Walgren.

The BHS choir students spent countless hours practicing to share the stage with Foreigner. They say getting to rock with the legendary band was something they’ll never forget.

“I myself am a product of public school education,” said Jeff Pilson, the bass player for Foreigner. “My music teacher was very encouraging and influential for me to start this career.

Pilson said that for about 15 years, the band has invited youth choirs to rock out on stage with them.

“We’re aware that the first thing that goes when there’s budget cuts, is music education,” said Pilson. “So getting these choirs to sell CDs and having the proceeds go to the school is great.”

The band's “Historic Farewell Tour” runs through the end of 2024 to close a nearly 50-year run.

Bittersweet, according to Pilson, and although these are the final days of Foreigner, Pilson has high expectations for the legacy they’ll leave behind.

“The songs are gonna be a big part of the legacy,” said Pilson. “I also hope a big part of the legacy is that we go out strong and we’re remembered as an incredible live band.”

And what better way to keep the legacy alive than including the next generations in the magic of Foreigner.

