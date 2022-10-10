Bozeman High School teacher dies of injuries after bike crash

BOZEMAN — Kelly Fulton, a Bozeman High School teacher, has died as a result of injuries after a vehicle hit him while he was riding his bike last week.

The news of Fulton's death was confirmed in an email sent to parents and guardians on Monday, October 10, 2022.

The Bozeman Police Department told MTN News the collision happened at 8:05 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4. Fulton was southbound on 15th Avenue and stopped for a red light at the intersection of 15th and Oak Street. Fulton proceeded through the intersection when the light turned green; a pickup truck heading west on Oak ran a red light and hit Fulton.

The police department said the driver of the truck stopped; no charges have been filed at this point.

Fulton was first taken to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital and then flown to a hospital in Billings.

"This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students," stated Dan Mills, BHS Principal, in the email. "BSD7 has a Crisis Response Team made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel at difficult times such as this. This morning we shared this news with our students at Bozeman High and had counselors available for any student who needed or wanted help or any type of assistance surrounding this loss. We encourage you, as parents, to also feel free to use our resources."

An online fundraiser has been launched to support Fulton's family.



