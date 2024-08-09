Bozeman is hosting several political rallies on Friday

BOZEMAN — Feeling political? The Trump rally is just one of many rallies or organizations that will be in Bozeman on Friday.

Americans for Contraception, the IUD Express tour, is in Bozeman at the public library. Local speakers, including Bridger Care executive director Stephanie McDowell, will speak at five p.m. on Friday.

The rally will be fairly easy to spot, considering the group will be talking in front of a twenty-foot-tall inflatable IUD.

"The library is a beautiful community space where we can all come together and celebrate one another and how important our freedom is to us here in Montana," says McDowell.

The library may be one rally spot, but so will the Rialto Theater in downtown Bozeman.

Ryan Busse, the Democratic candidate for governor, is countering Trump's rally at his "Montana Freedom Rally."

He said Bozeman is the perfect place to host the event tomorrow at the Rialto.



"Just that there was the other rally in town," he explains. "You, the whole state, are focused on Bozeman. Tomorrow, there will be a lot of political attention and energy in town and the state. And Bozeman is the epicenter of it tomorrow. So we wanted to have our event there and stand up for freedom because freedom is fundamental in Montana, and we're not embarrassed to stand up and say we support it."

And his bottom line is...

"Come with us and get your Montana back. Let's go!"

Other groups are also feeling passionate about other issues.

The Gallatin Valley Sunrise organization and Montana for Palestine groups are also hosting a "Rally for your Rights" at the MSU Duck Pond on Friday at 6:30 pm.

According to their Instagram post, community safety marshals will be there, and masking is highly encouraged.

Bozeman Police Department says they will be monitoring other rallies in town with increased patrols.

