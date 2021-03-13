Man dies in crash in Wheatland County

BOZEMAN — A man is dead after a one-vehicle crash on Friday south of Harlowton in Wheatland County.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, at around 5:45 p.m. Friday a 54-year-old man was driving north on Highway 191 when his Ford F-150 went off the right side of the road. There were no other passengers in the truck.

MHP said the man over-corrected and went off the left side of the highway near mile marker 30. The truck went airborne and the driver was thrown from the truck.

The truck came to rest on the west side of the highway approximately 50 feet from the road. The man died at the scene.

According to MHP, speed is suspected as a factor in the crash.

No further details, including the man's identity, have been released at this point.

