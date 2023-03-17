Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Bozeman ranked among 'World's Greatest Places' for 2023

bozeman drone.jpg
MTN News
bozeman drone.jpg
bozeman mural.png
Bozeman street.jpg
Posted at 8:47 AM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 10:49:41-04

TIME Magazine released its “World’s Greatest Places” list for 2023, and this year Bozeman is included alongside far-flung destinations like Naples, Italy and Phuket, Thailand.

TIME draws nominations from its correspondents and contributors to curate a list of 50 worldwide locales for its annual “World’s Greatest Places” list, now in its fifth year, according to a press release.

In its Bozeman entry, TIME says the city “is turning into a Rocky Mountain hub” with a rapidly growing downtown and an “increasingly global dining scene” on par with Denver and Park City.

Once a skip-over town for Yellowstone country, Bozeman has a lot more than awe-inspiring alpine backdrops. Fueled by rampant relocation amid the pandemic, the city of some 55,000 residents is turning into a Rocky Mountain hub. Downtown is experiencing a growth spurt, with boutique fitness and yoga studios, alternative health-care outposts like Good Medicine Acupuncture; and high-end beauty stores like Glove Beauty setting up shop.

The ”World’s Greatest Places” list is featured in the March 27/April 3 issue of TIME, which goes on sale Friday, March 17, 2023.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App