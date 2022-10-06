Bozeman teacher seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle while biking

A Bozeman High School teacher was seriously injured and flown to Billings for surgery after a vehicle hit him while he was riding his bike on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

In an email to parents sent on Wednesday, Bozeman High School principal Dan Mills said teacher Kelly Fulton was riding his bike to work on Tuesday morning when a vehicle hit him.

The Bozeman Police Department says it happened at 8:05 a.m. Fulton was southbound on 15th Avenue and stopped for a red light at the intersection of 15th and Oak Street. Fulton then proceeded through the intersection when the light turned green; a pickup truck heading west on Oak ran a red light and hit Fulton.

The police department said the driver of the truck stopped, and no charges have been filed at this point.

Fulton was taken to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital and then flown to Billings.

According to Mills, Fulton underwent surgery in Billings for "serious injuries" and remains hospitalized.

Mills stated that counselors and other staff members would be available to support students with whatever they need, and plans for a guest teacher would be announced as soon as possible.

We will update you if we get more information.



