Bridge deck rehabilitation projects planned near Valier

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is inviting people to comment on a proposal to perform bridge deck rehabilitation on five bridges in the Valier area.

The purpose of the project is to address bridge deck deterioration.

Three of the bridges are located on US Highway 89:



Blacktail Creek 16 miles northwest of Valier

Agency Creek 15 miles southeast of Browning

Badger Creek 15 miles southeast of Browning

Two bridges are on Secondary Highway 358:



Birch Creek 7 miles northwest of Valier

Two Medicine River 12 miles south of Cut Bank

Proposed work includes bridge deck overlay, milling the existing approach surfaces, applying a new overlay, and finishing with a seal and cover (chip seal).

Construction is tentatively planned for 2027 depending on completion of design and availability of funds. New right-of-way and relocation of utilities may be required.

MDT staff will contact all affected landowners prior to doing survey work on their land. Staff will again contact landowners prior to construction regarding property acquisition and temporary construction permits.

Click here to submit comments to the Montana Department of Transportation.



