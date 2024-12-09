Brockton school cafeteria closed amidst possible outbreak of stomach flu

GREAT FALLS — The cafeteria for the Brockton School District has been temporarily closed as officials continue to investigate a possible outbreak of stomach flu.

School superintendent Josh Patterson said in a news release on Monday, December 9, 2024, that the temporary closure of the cafeteria is based on guidance from the State Regional Director for the Department of Health.

Patterson said that breakfast on Monday was brought from Maria's Mexican Restaurant in Culbertson and delivered to students in their classrooms. Lunch will come from Black Bird in Poplar and will be delivered to classrooms as well.

School officials are meeting today with the Regional and the County Health Department Directors to discuss the situation.

We will update you if we get more information.



(1st REPORT, DECEMBER 7) The Brockton School District is northeast Montana is investigating a possible outbreak of what it believes may be stomach flu.

A news release on Friday, December 6, 2024, says that a total of about 20 teachers and students exhibited symptoms of "some kind of stomach ailment" while at school.

The health department will be collecting "body fluid samples" to rule out or confirm stomach flu.

The district asked parents to monitor their children for symptoms over the weekend and report any occurrences to the school on Monday.

According to the school website, the school has an enrollment of about 150 students.

We will update you as we get more information.

