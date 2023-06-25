Brooks Street Starbucks employees vote to unionize

MISSOULA - Employees at the Starbucks located on Brooks and Central in Missoula have voted 11-to-6 in favor of unionizing the store.

The vote comes Friday after partners of this Starbucks sent a letter to the CEO of Starbucks on May 20, 2023, stating their intent to unionize as a store.

With the result of this vote, employees at this store can now begin negotiating a bargaining contract with Starbucks that will determine things like how their hours can be managed, their wages, safety precautions, and anything else related to working conditions.

Brooks Street Starbucks employees tell MTN News they're optimistic they can get a contract signed.

Starbucks at Brooks Street and Central Avenue was closed Friday due to the vote. The store opened on Saturday.